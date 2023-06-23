NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives was arrested Thursday afternoon after an hours-long standoff with a police SWAT team and several other officers.

John Leslie Patton Jr., 44, was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for domestic violence-related charges dating back to 2022, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The charges, including two counts of aggravated assault by strangulation, two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury and probation violation, reportedly involved multiple victims.

Patton first appeared on the Criminal Warrants Division’s “Most Wanted” list on May 3, and was repeatedly featured on the list in the weeks following. The list is updated weekly with suspects accused of violent crimes.

Earlier this week, police said they received a tip that Patton was staying at a home on Allenwood Drive. Officers went to the home Thursday, where another resident reportedly came out and confirmed that Patton was inside.

Despite “announcements for Patton to come outside,” authorities said an hours-long standoff ensued. Several MNPD teams, including Domestic Violence detectives, East Precinct detectives and SWAT were on scene.

Patton was eventually taken into custody without incident and, as of Friday, was being held in lieu of a $24,500 bond. He is among at least 50 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the police department began publishing the “Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year.