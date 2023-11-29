NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of homicide and a wrong-way driver who caused a head-on crash are the two newest additions to Nashville’s list of “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Each week it features 10 people who police consider to be some of the “most violent” offenders in the city.

Many of the people on the list are charged with offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sex crimes and crimes against children. Of the suspects on this week’s list, almost half are wanted on homicide or murder charges.

This week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive was recently connected with a deadly shooting that took place outside of a Dickerson Pike bar in February. Police announced charges against LaGarrion Blacksmith last week, but so far have been unable to locate him.

The second new suspect, Taylor Lipert, was added to the list after a crash earlier in November in which she reportedly drove on the wrong side of an interstate with her 3-year-old child in her car and struck a van head-on.

While the search for these suspects continues, the “Most Wanted” list has aided police in several arrests. At least 79 people who have appeared on the list have been taken into custody since the program was first launched in October 2022.

According to authorities, tips from the public have been key in many cases, stacking up to a nearly 70% arrest rate among “Most Wanted” fugitives. Below is a list of the suspects who made the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Nov. 29.

1. LaGarrion L. Blacksmith

LaGarrion Blacksmith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, LaGarrion Blacksmith, 34, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He was added to the list this week after police were reportedly able to connect him to a deadly shooting that took place outside a Dickerson Pike bar earlier this year.

Officers said they found 35-year-old Chancellor Eddins lying on the ground just outside of Trvth Lounge on February 18. He had reportedly been shot and later died at the scene. Another man who had also been hit by the gunfire was able to give officers an account of what happened.

According to police, the injured man told them he and Eddins had gotten into an argument with the suspect inside of the bar. Then, shots were fired as they left the location. At the time, the identity of the alleged shooter was unclear.

Months later, investigators announced Blacksmith had been identified as a suspect. On Wednesday, Nov. 22, officials said arrest warrants had been issued against Blacksmith for criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and felon in possession of a handgun.

However, efforts to locate him have reportedly been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Raceme Crutcher

Raceme Crutcher (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police have been looking for Raceme Crutcher, 21, since July, when he was named as one of two suspects in a deadly Fourth of July shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Etabo Malanda, 16, was reportedly standing on the porch of an apartment when two armed individuals came from around the corner and confronted him.

Malanda allegedly tried to pull out a pistol that was inside his hoodie, but he was shot. Police said he died shortly after he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to investigators, four guns were recovered from the apartment, including one that was reported stolen. Crutcher and 17-year-old Jaylin Brown were reportedly connected to the crime through witness accounts.

Investigators also obtained surveillance footage and additional information from community members that they said pointed to Crutcher and Brown as suspects in the case. Officials believe the motive may have been an ongoing dispute between the suspects and Malanda.

Brown was taken into custody on August 31 after police reportedly caught him driving a stolen car. However, authorities said Crutcher is still on the run. He was added to the “Most Wanted” list on November 15.

3. Tyrone D. Walker

Tyrone D. Walker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tyrone Walker, 29, has repeatedly appeared on the list since July 12 after being named in a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder.

Police said the charge is related to the August 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr. The 39-year-old was reportedly found dead in the Edgehill Homes parking lot on 11th Avenue South after being shot multiple times.

The investigation into Holmes’s death led to the identification of Walker as the suspected gunman, officials reported.

In addition to the murder charge, Walker has also been indicted on charges of felon in possession of a weapon, felony probation violation and four counts of failure to appear. Police said his last location is unknown.

4. De’Tynn Q. Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 20, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since March 8.

He is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be De’Tynn, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

De’Tynn is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

5. Michael A. Yarlett

Michael A. Yarlett (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Michael Yarlett, 28, is wanted on three counts of aided and abetted rape, according to the police department. Court documents indicate he is one of two suspects in the incident, which happened more than a year ago in September.

Yarlett was added to the “Most Wanted” list last week. His last location is unknown.

6. Terrance Boyd

Terrance Boyd (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Terrance Boyd, 43, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for statutory rape by an authority figure, according to officials. He was added to the list on Oct. 25. Police said his last location is unknown.

7. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 30, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North that killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

He has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, detectives determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. Abernathy has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since early February. His last location is unknown.

8. Rashard D. Scott

Rashard D. Scott (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Rashard Scott, 21, is wanted by the MNPD on nine outstanding warrants for multiple violent offenses.

The charges against him include assault with fear of bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, two counts of domestic assault, aggravated burglary, burglary, false imprisonment and interference with an emergency call.

He was added to the list on Nov. 8. Officials said Scott’s last location is unknown.

9. Amber Fiddler

Amber Fiddler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Amber Fiddler, 35, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment with a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

She first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 23. Her last location is unknown.

10. Taylor G. Lipert

Taylor Lipert (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Taylor Lipert, 25, is another new addition to the list this week. She is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants stemming from a Nov. 13 crash in which Lipert was reportedly driving on the wrong side of Interstate 40 with her child in her car.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 221 near exit 221A, which is the Hermitage exit. According to Metro police, Lipert was driving her Mitsubishi Eclipse west in the eastbound lanes for about one mile before she crashed into a van head-on.

The driver of the van, Lipert and her 3-year-old child all sustained injuries from the crash.

(Source: WKRN)

Detectives believe Lipert got onto the interstate from the 221A exit ramp, where multiple signs that read “Do Not Enter” and “Wrong Way” are posted. Lipert reportedly told officers she is new to Nashville, does not know the area and is an inexperienced driver.

Police said she did not show any signs of impairment at the scene. The charges against her include aggravated child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials said her last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.