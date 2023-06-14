NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on six outstanding warrants was taken into custody less than two weeks after being featured on the Metro Nashville Police Department’s list of “Most Wanted” fugitives.

Daniel Potts, 44, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, assault with bodily injury, violation of a court order and failure to appear, according to the police department.

He first appeared on the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on May 31. Although, the crimes he is accused of date back to May 8, when officers responded to Hutson Avenue in regard to an alleged domestic disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A woman at the residence told police her boyfriend, later identified as Potts, had “flipped out” while they were hanging out and drinking. The couple got into an argument before a friend reportedly separated them and Potts went into a back bedroom.

He then returned from the bedroom with a black shotgun, according to the affidavit. Another witness told police she heard Potts trying to load the gun behind her. He then reportedly came around and pointed the shotgun at them “one by one.”

Without saying anything, authorities said Potts put the shotgun down and began to drag his girlfriend out the front door. She began yelling for help and a friend ran to another room and called police, according to the affidavit.

Potts then grabbed his girlfriend’s car keys, told his two young children to get into the car and drove off, police reported. By the time officers arrived, he was gone. Police said he was taken into custody outside of Davidson County on Monday, June 12.

He was transported back to Davidson County two days later. As of Wednesday, June 14, Potts was still behind bars with a $43,500 bond. He is among at least 46 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the MNPD began publishing the “Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year.