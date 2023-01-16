NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville will join communities across the country in honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of events.
Here are a few events Nashville is holding to commemorate the day:
- Book Drive
A youth book drive will be held on Monday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church. Books that are new or in good-used condition are being collected for middle and high school aged students focused on diversity and equity or the legacy of Dr. King.
- Youth Rally
There’s a youth rally from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. beginning at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church. Special guests like Mayor John Cooper, MNPS Board of Education Chair Rachel Anne Elrod, and young performers will be in attendance.
- MLK Day March
Attendees will then partake in the annual MLK Day march beginning at 9:00 a.m. and goes from Jefferson Street to TSU Gentry Center.
- Convocation
The convocation begins at 10:00 a.m. at the TSU Gentry Complex with keynote speaker Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, one of the nation’s most renowned professors. Dyson will be discussing this year’s theme titled “Protecting the Dream: Confronting the Assaults.”
The MLK Day March and Convocation have been organized by the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship since 1989.
Visit mlkdaynashville.com for more information on the events .