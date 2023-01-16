NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville will join communities across the country in honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of events.

Here are a few events Nashville is holding to commemorate the day:

Book Drive

A youth book drive will be held on Monday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church. Books that are new or in good-used condition are being collected for middle and high school aged students focused on diversity and equity or the legacy of Dr. King.

Youth Rally

There’s a youth rally from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. beginning at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church. Special guests like Mayor John Cooper, MNPS Board of Education Chair Rachel Anne Elrod, and young performers will be in attendance.

MLK Day March

Attendees will then partake in the annual MLK Day march beginning at 9:00 a.m. and goes from Jefferson Street to TSU Gentry Center.

Convocation

The convocation begins at 10:00 a.m. at the TSU Gentry Complex with keynote speaker Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, one of the nation’s most renowned professors. Dyson will be discussing this year’s theme titled “Protecting the Dream: Confronting the Assaults.”

The MLK Day March and Convocation have been organized by the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship since 1989.

Visit mlkdaynashville.com for more information on the events .