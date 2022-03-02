LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT/WKRN) — Two men from Nashville were killed when their truck fell from Interstate 65 and was hit by a train in Alabama Wednesday morning.

Several emergency crews responded to the crash involving a train just north of Athens, Alabama.

An official with Elkmont Fire and EMS confirmed two people were killed in the crash. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the two men were from Nashville and the truck was based in Music City.

Alabama Law Enforcement Troopers said the call for help came in around 5 a.m. According to the Elkmont officials, a box truck driving north on I-65 fell off the overpass and onto the tracks near Roberts Road. The train then collided with the truck.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. to investigate the damage to the overpass.

ALEA will be handling the investigation and said it is in its very early stages.

The identity of the victims was not immediately released.