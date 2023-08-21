NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville mayoral candidate Freddie O’Connell and several other councilmembers have tested positive for COVID-19.

O’Connell’s campaign confirmed on Monday, Aug.21 that the mayoral candidate and at least eight other councilmembers tested positive for the virus.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

In a statement provided by to News 2 the campaign wrote, “He does have COVID, but he’s feeling fine and we’ve counted up 8 others from council who have COVID as well. “

In fact, in a social media post made on Sunday, councilmember Bob Mendes confirmed that he is one of many members that contracted the virus.

“I’m in that group who has COVID. I’ve heard of several non-CMs who were at the Tuesday meeting and also have COVID now,” wrote Mendes.

Metro Council met at Historic Metro Courthouse on Tuesday night for a council meeting.

O’Connell was expected to appear at a News 2 forum on Tuesday, Aug. 21. The campaign said they are now working to figure out options due to positive diagnosis.

Freddie O’Connell and Alice Rolli will face each other in a runoff election in September after neither candidate received the needed 50% of the vote to win the mayor’s race.