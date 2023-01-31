NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced he will not be seeking re-election.

He made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Cooper spent time highlighting achievements his office has accomplished over his term. He said when he first started out as mayor, “Nashville needed a course correction.”

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.