NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced he will not be seeking re-election.
He made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday morning.
Cooper spent time highlighting achievements his office has accomplished over his term. He said when he first started out as mayor, “Nashville needed a course correction.”
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.