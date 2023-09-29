NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s 10th mayor, Freddie O’Connell, was privately sworn-in Monday morning. On Saturday, Sept. 30, the public is invited to join him, Vice-Mayor Angie Henderson, and members of the Metro Council for their inauguration ceremony happening at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville.

The ceremony runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will feature performances by Cassadee Pope, the first female winner of The Voice and Grammy-nominated artist, and Morgxn, an Emmy-winning singer-songwriter and third-generation Nashvillian.

The inauguration is book-ended by the Festival of City Services & Family Fun from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It will feature live performances from local artists, the Nashville Public Library’s Puppet Truck, kids activities, participatory art, food trucks, and opportunities to engage with more than 30 Metro departments.

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Nashville Public Library’s Puppet Truck

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Liberated Grounds, Chrissy Kirkwood (Drum Circle Facilitator), Sarah Atehnhan (Aerial Artist), and Alanna Royale

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Inaugural Ceremony

12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Stratford High School Marching Band

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Nashville Public Library Story Time: Music and Movement

Immediately following the inauguration ceremony, attendees are invited inside the courthouse for a chance to meet and take a photo with the mayor. All participants will go through courthouse security, so small and/or clear bags are encouraged.

A schedule of the morning’s events, as well as information on how to get to and from the event can be found here. A heads up: Saturday is a free-fare day on all WeGo buses!