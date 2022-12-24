NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper has asked the Titans to postpone Saturday’s game amid power outage concerns across the area.

The request comes after the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Saturday morning that all power distributors in the area should immediately drop 10% of their electricity load.

Power curtailments have already begun for those in the NES service area, which includes Davidson County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties.

In a tweet, Mayor John Cooper stated that the game should be postponed to show solidarity with those experiencing power outages.

“I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps, said Mayor John Cooper.

The TVA says particular locations such as “Cane Ridge, Brick Church Pike and Crutcher Street are experiencing frozen switches and other equipment that prevents smooth power flow.”

Officials say there will be up to 30 NES crews working all day to continue restoring power to the current outages.

No other information was immediately released.