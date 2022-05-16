NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on multiple warrants for sexual exploitation of minors has been arrested after being on the run since last month.

Ashley Wright, 37, was taken into custody Monday following a Crime Stoppers tip.

Detectives spotted the man leaving an Antioch Pike storage unit. He was followed by an MNPD aviation unit to a nearby Sam’s Club.

An undercover team tackled Wright as he left his vehicle. He was carrying a gun at the time, according to police.

Wright was under investigation after authorities found sexual images of children on an Internet cloud account linked to him. Hundreds of other photos were later found on his home computer.

Officers spotted Wright earlier this month, but he got away in a Honda van.

Wright has now been booked on the sexual exploitation of a minor counts, as well as charges of felony evading arrest, reckless driving and misdemeanor possession of meth. His bond is set at $55,000.