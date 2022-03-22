NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of throwing a candy bar and threatening his ex-co-worker with a bat in southeast Nashville was charged Monday.

Police said Edmon Simmons, 21, went to his old place of employment, a Shell gas station located at 1277 Antioch Pike, and when his former co-worker told him to leave. A warrant said Simmons then grabbed a Reese’s bar and threw it at her, then went outside to his car and grabbed a baseball bat.

The victim told police Simmons threatened he would hit her with the bat.

Officers arrived shortly after and took him into custody. Simmons was charged with aggravated assault.