NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man and a teen are in custody following arrests in the Edgehill community Tuesday afternoon.

The arrests occurred in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South. Midtown Hills Precinct officers were conducting a community event when they heard shots fired in that area.

Guns recovered (MNPD)

Once on the scene, police took Cortez Baker, 31, into custody. A 17-year-old teen was also arrested at a nearby apartment.

Police say they located three stolen guns at that apartment. It is believed they were all stolen in three separate vehicle break-ins over the past several years:

On Jan. 15, 2022, a victim parked his Ford F-150 outside a short-term rental on White Avenue. His rear door window was broken out

On Nov. 11, 2021, a victim’s car was broken into at a Hayes Street parking garage. The suspect gained entry by breaking out a window

In Nov. 2019, a victim had taken his SUV to be serviced and believed that it may have been stolen while in the shop

The two suspects are facing charges for the theft of a firearm.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.