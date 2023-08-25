NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who beat a person unconscious in front of his family during a violent crime spree in Nashville in 2020 will spend the next nine years behind bars.

Miles Priddy, 24, of Nashville, was sentenced Friday, Aug. 25 to nine years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised released, according to U.S. Attorney Henry Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Priddy and his accomplice, Dion Swanson, were charged with multiple crimes by a federal grand jury in 2022. Earlier this year, on April 17, Priddy pled guilty to attempted carjacking, carjacking, and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to officials, the crime spree began on the evening of Nov. 23, 2020, when Priddy and Swanson pulled up in a green Kia Soul, approached a man working on his car on Davidson Street, took out a gun, and demanded the victim give them his vehicle.

After the victim told them his vehicle did not work, Priddy and Swanson allegedly beat him with their pistol and ordered him to take off his pants. They took the victim’s pants, cellphone, and wallet before getting back into the Kia Soul and driving off, the DOJ reported.

Less than an hour later, authorities said the two men crashed into the back of a Hyundai Sonata with two adults and a child inside.

As the driver got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage, Priddy and Swanson approached him with guns and demanded the keys to the Hyundai Sonata, according to the DOJ. When the driver hesitated to give up his keys, Priddy and Swanson reportedly beat him unconscious in front of his family and took his vehicle.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Juvenile Crime Task Force, who were nearby, pursued Priddy and Swanson as they tried to flee in separate vehicles, officials said. They were both taken into custody a short time later.

“As a result of today’s sentence, this violent criminal will be removed from our community for almost a decade,” Leventis said in a statement following Priddy’s sentencing. “I commend the outstanding work done in this case by the Metro Nashville Police Department, the FBI, and the prosecutors in our office to protect Nashvillians from violent crime.”

The DOJ said Swanson has entered a guilty plea and will be sentenced by United States District Judge William Campbell Jr. in September.