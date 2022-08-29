NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been sentenced to thirteen years behind bars after he was convicted of robbing a pharmacy and bank in 2020.

The Department of Justice said 31-year-old David Powell was sentenced on Friday by a U.S. District judge after he pleaded guilty to armed pharmacy robbery; brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm; and bank robbery.

On August 19, 2020, officials say Powell robbed the Walgreens pharmacy on Nolensville Pike, brandished a gun, and demanded that the pharmacist give him all the Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Lortab.

According to a release, the pharmacist complied, and Powell fled the store with the bottle of drugs in a white bag. Metro police later observed Powell exiting a vehicle in the area of West Valley Drive while carrying a white bag.

Officials say Powell ignored officers’ commands, fled the scene and jumped a nearby fence before he was eventually taken into custody.

The DOJ says at the time of the arrest, Powell was in possession of four handguns, additional magazines and marijuana. Officers also found two firearms in the vehicle Powell was seen occupying. At the time of his arrest, Powell was on federal supervised release out of Illinois where he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the DOJ, Powell was also found to be responsible for the Jan. 3, 2020, robbery of a Fifth-Third Bank on Old Hickory Boulevard based on DNA analysis of pair of discarded pants that were found in the woods as officers searched for a suspect immediately after the robbery.

Powell was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison on August 26, 2022.