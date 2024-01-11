NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was sentenced Thursday to nearly 14 years in federal prison for drug distribution charges, according to officials.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said authorities, using a confidential informant, made controlled purchases of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin from Antonio Daniels near his home on Lenore Street on four separate occasions between November 2020 and January 2021. Across the four sales, Daniels reportedly distributed a total of 61.3 grams of fentanyl, 394.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 7.2 grams of heroin to the confidential informant.

In July 2023, authorities said Daniels pleaded guilty to a four-count indictment charging him with distributing, and possessing with the intent to distribute, fentanyl, meth, and heroin.

Then, on Thursday, Jan. 11, the DOJ announced the 43-year-old was sentenced to 165 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

“Fentanyl and other illicit drugs sold by this defendant are wreaking havoc in our communities and leaving carnage in their wake,” said U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. “Today’s sentence will remove this defendant from the streets for over a decade and is the latest illustration of my office’s commitment to holding fentanyl dealers accountable.”

The case was reportedly investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Crossville Police Department. It was then prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicholas J. Goldin and Ahmed A. Safeeullah.