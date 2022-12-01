LONDON, Ky. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, a U.S. district judge in Kentucky sentenced a Nashville man to 25 years in federal prison for multiple drug- and gun-related charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30 that 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson — who was convicted in July — was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to evidence at trial, Johnson led members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed chase through residential streets in Corbin before crashing into a gate and a parked car on Nov. 18, 2019. After that, Johnson ran off into a cemetery, where he was later captured.

During a search of his vehicle, authorities reportedly discovered more than a kilogram of meth and a loaded gun.

Under federal law, Johnson must serve 85% of his prison sentence, officials said. Then, the U.S. Probation Office will supervise him for five years following his release from prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Operation UNITE.

According to officials, this case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), a crime reduction strategy aiming to decrease violent crime in communities across the country. The program involves a comprehensive approach to public safety, which includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, as well as prevention and reentry efforts.

In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV reportedly works with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials to coordinate PSN efforts.