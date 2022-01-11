NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than one year after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building, a Nashville man has reached a plea deal in his criminal case.

Blake Reed was arrested last year, accused of storming the capitol on January 6.

Reed posted photos of himself in the U.S. Capitol Building on Facebook, and authorities say he was on the premises for about 30 minutes.

According to court documents obtained by News 2 on Tuesday, Reed agreed to plead guilty to the charge of “entering and remaining in a restricted government building or grounds.”

The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine up to $100,000. According to his plea deal, he could serve up to six months in prison.

No date has been set for Reed’s sentencing.