NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ukraine is 5,300 miles away, but the fear imposed on the people living there is now surrounded by 200,000 Russian troops is felt in Nashville.

University school graduate and Peace Corps volunteer Bob Minton was trapped, like millions of others. His parents watched in horror as Russian rockets were launched, but Minton planned ahead and got out safely with his Ukrainian partner.

“Now, they are saying war is happening in a few days right. It got really really… the intelligence got really really scary. That’s when I with the help of my mom, I decided to leave,” explained Minton.

Minton is a Nashville native. After college, he joined the Peace Corps and began work in Ukraine. In 2020, his time with the Peace Corps ended, but he stays for his newfound love country and his Ukrainian partner. By mid-February, 200,000 people on the border were about to encircle the country and capital, Kyiv. The decision was made for Minton and his partner to leave safely.

“He needed to have a bag packed, he needed money, Euros, U.S. and Ukraine to be ready to dash, I’m not sure if he paid any attention to me, but war can happen very quickly,” said Marsh Nichols, Minton’s mother.

Nichols explained she knew a war was brewing when the U.S. Embassy ordered an evacuation of a non-essential person, as she urged her son to leave.

“We left on Valentine’s Day, and we actually live in a town that is three miles from the Slovakian border. [Leaving] on a bus, there were five people on a bus and we got to Sloacia in like less than an hour,” explained Minton. “So, we were in Slovakia for a week because we thought we were going to return. We didn’t plan on going to Prague until the war started, and my partner, her father has property here. So, we didn’t want to rent an Air BnB indefinitely so that’s why we came to Prague.”

Minton is working from Prague to get him and his partner’s friends and family out of Ukraine.

“Everyone is using the same word. It’s a living hell basically. You know people are trapped, there are evacuation trains that are going out to Kyiv and Harkiev, but you have to get to the train station and you can get shot if you leave your house. Basically, we’re just spending like all day to see who we can help, basically,” said Minton.



Minton is convinced the Russian threat is real. While the Russian Army is a superior force, he said the brave Ukrainian citizens who have taken up arms to fight for their country will show courage and resolve whatever happens.

“The only thing not surprising about this whole conflict is the will of the Ukrainian people if you know anything about Ukraine you can guess that they are going to fight until the last drop of blood that is the phrase that I’ve been hearing a lot,” said Minton.

Nichols said she appreciates the support Nashville has shown through the war and hopes others will join in on the support and give money. She explained those fleeing for safety rely on money to get out.

“They’re in Prague, they know that the door is open at my house here in Nashville should they want to come here, and they may happen. We just have to take everything day by day, and see how it all shakes out,” said Nichols.