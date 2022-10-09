NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Cockrill Street late Saturday night.

Metro police say the shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. at a stop sign at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials say 42-year-old Sidney Stewart was the front-seat passenger inside a Ford Flex that was driven by a female acquaintance.

An investigation shows the Ford was behind two other vehicles at the stop sign when a gunman reportedly exited a dark sedan behind them and fired multiple shots into the front windshield of the Ford.

According to Metro police, Stewart was struck in the head. Officers say after the shooting, the female driver was able to drive to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr Boulevard where she contacted the police.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Stewart was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. It remains unclear if Stewart was the intended target of the shooting.

The gunman is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s. Anyone with information about Stewart’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.