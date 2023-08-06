NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has died following a head-on collision that occurred late Saturday night.
The crash happened at approximately 9 p.m. on Hillsboro Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard, according to Metro police.
Preliminary investigation shows that 64-year-old Alan Baker, of Nashville, was driving a Lincoln MKC outbound on Hillsboro Pike without the headlights on when the crash occurred.
According to Metro police, Baker crossed the double yellow lines and struck a Jeep Wrangler head on.
Authorities reported Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old driver of the Jeep was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Metro police said the medical examiner’s office will conduct toxicology testing on Baker to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.