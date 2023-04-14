NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man lost his life and his son was seriously hurt following a Thursday evening motorcycle crash in the northwestern part of Davidson County.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 on Sulphur Creek Road at Taz Hyde Road.

Officials said 49-year-old Theron Lacy of Nashville, was riding his three-wheeled Ryker Can-Am Trike motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and hit a metal guardrail.

Lacy and his 12-year-old son were reportedly thrown from the motorcycle.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Authorities said Lacy was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Meanwhile, the boy was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.