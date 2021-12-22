NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fifth teen has been charged after Metro Police said the group attacked and kidnapped him during a meet-up with a woman he was talking to on Snapchat.

According to an arrest warrant, on August 4, the victim arrived at a home located at 40th Avenue North around 2 p.m. Police said when he walked into a bedroom several people jumped out on him, one of them hit him multiple times. An affidavit stated that one suspect had a hammer and another had a stun gun.

Officers said the suspects then forced the victim to use the app, Cash App, to send them an estimated $750. A majority of the transaction was declined.

Metro Police said the teenagers then escorted the victim to his vehicle, rummaged through it, and covered his head with some clothing. The female suspect stayed inside the home.

Dayton Farless (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Michael Barlow (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Hugo Tabora (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)



Torey Flowers (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The warrant stated that the four suspects drove the victim around town, dropped him off seven miles away near Napier Elementary School, and left him there. Officers said the victim’s stolen car was later located by Baxter police in Putnam County.

Days after the incident, four 18-year-olds were charged in the case, Dayton Farless, Michael Barlow, Hugo Tabora, and Taylor Prince.

On Dec. 22, Torey Flowers Jr., 19, was also charged in the case. Police said he admitted to being the one who planned the incident. Flowers is faced with kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges.