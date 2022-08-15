NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Nashville officers on a chase was taken into custody Monday morning.

Randall Conquest, 38, is facing charges after he allegedly stole a Toyota Tundra from a home on Wingate Avenue and fled from police last week.

Authorities spotted the Tundra with a different Tennessee license plate at the Red Roof Inn on Sidco Drive Monday. With help from an aviation unit, police followed the truck to the Willow Apartments on Plus Park Boulevard.

Conquest reportedly then got into a different vehicle, a black Toyota Camry with no plates, and attempted to get away from police. Officers blocked the vehicle in and Conquest ran into a nearby wooded area.

He was apprehended by a K-9 officer shortly after running away. Conquest was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

As he ran from police, he reportedly threw a .380 semi-automatic pistol, a small bag of meth and a small bag of heroin from his pockets.

Authorities later discovered the black Camry had been stolen from the parking lot of the Planet Fitness on Murfreesboro Pike. It had been painted a different color.

Conquest had three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. He also faces additional charges related to this incident.