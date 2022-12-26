NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday.

It happened in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road at 11:50 a.m.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Police say, Julius Sanford, 28, was shot in a rental vehicle following an altercation with the shooter.

Sanford, of Nashville, was shot in the chest. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died Monday evening.

Police say the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled the scene of the shooting on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation.