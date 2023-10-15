NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young man lost his life following a Saturday night crash along Lebanon Pike in which speeding “appears to be a contributing factor,” according to Nashville authorities.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the single-car crash took place at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, in front of the 2900 block of Lebanon Pike.

According to officials, 21-year-old Gage Richard Scragg of Nashville, was driving west on Lebanon Pike in his 2006 Honda Accord when he lost control and went off the right side of the road. Then, the vehicle reportedly rolled and hit a tree.

Scragg — who was not wearing a seatbelt — died at the scene, police said.

No additional details have been released about this incident.