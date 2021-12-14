NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another has been arrested following a wrong-way crash on I-65 Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the I-40 East interchange.

Police say Kendre Howard, 33, of Nashville, was driving his 2011 Ford Flex when he lost control and crossed the median.

Howard’s vehicle went airborne and hit a 2014 Buick Regal driven by Tony Whitlow, 53, of Brentwood. Both vehicles then collided with a semi.

Whitlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard is suspected to have been under the influence at the time of the crash. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Once Howard is released from the hospital, he will be charged with the following:

Vehicular homicide by intoxication

Aggravated assault by reckless conduct

Driving on a revoked license

Howard was also wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery charge from August.