NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old Nashville man is accused of having more than 100 sexually explicit pictures of young girls on his phone.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jordan Nealy’s residence on Monday, Nov. 20.

According to an arrest warrant, officers seized a phone from Nealy and investigators found 58 stored files of explicit material stored in the device. The images reportedly featured images of young girls.

Investigators believe Nealy discussed his sexual attraction to prepubescent minors.

Nealy was booked into the Metro jail on Thursday on two charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $100,000.