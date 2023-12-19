NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 41-year-old man employed as a private investigator has been charged with multiple counts of rape of a child.

James Searcy II, 41, was booked into the Metro jail on Monday, Dec. 18 on one count of child endangerment and three counts of rape of a child.

According to court documents, Searcy forced a 12-year-old child to perform oral sex on him multiple times from November 2022 to Dec. 4, 2023. During a forensic interview, the child said Searcy raped her and forced her to perform oral sex twice.

James Searcy II (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The child said Searcy gave her cocaine and marijuana for sex acts and she snorted cocaine, smoked marijuana and drank alcohol with Searcy, according to an affidavit.

All of the abuse reportedly took place at Searcy’s home, which is located on Ashland City Highway.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by Youth Services Detective Matt Mrowiec. It began more than a week ago after information about this matter was relayed to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Searcy’s bond was set at $260,000.