NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Wednesday morning after police said he was exchanging inappropriate images online.

According to a warrant, the social media platform, Kik, filed a cyber tip with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Sept. 26, 2021. The app reportedly stated that a user was found to be communicating and distributing multiple sexual images of minors.

Detectives were allegedly able to connect an IP address to the account user. Through further investigation, police said they tracked the IP address to a Nashville home on Westlawn drive where Korey Kemper, 34, lives.

Korey Kemper (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Feb. 9, a search warrant was executed, and detectives interviewed Kemper at his home. The warrant stated that Kemper admitted to using the Kik account to exchange inappropriate images and videos with other users.

Kemper was arrested Wednesday and is faced with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held on a $150,000 bond.