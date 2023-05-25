NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man was arrested for assaulting teen girls during a fight in the Edgehill neighborhood in March.

Metro police reported on March 3, a 15-year-old girl was involved in a fight with several other girls in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue South. She had reportedly come to the aid of a relative who was fighting another young girl.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

After the 15-year-old fell to ground during the fight, Brian Moreland walked up and kicked her in the head, according to Metro police.

According to arrest documents, videos captured the 255 pound Moreland walk around the fight as it is ongoing and assaulting the 130 pound teen. Moreland also reportedly assaulted several other juvenile girls during the fight.

Moreland was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $51,000.