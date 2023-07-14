NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old man was arrested for child endangerment early Friday morning after a juvenile was hospitalized for a drug overdose.

Metro police reported the child consumed cocaine and fentanyl that belonged to Aras Babiry.

According to an arrest warrant, Babiry was getting the child ready for a bath and looked away to get clean clothes when the child got into the trash and began to chew on a torn lottery ticket.

Residue from the drugs could be seen on the child’s lips and they began to have trouble breathing before Babiry picked up the child’s mother and went to the emergency room.

Babiry initially told officers the drugs were brought into the home by his brother but later confessed the fentanyl belonged to him, officials said. Babiry said he bought what he thought was fentanyl at a nearby gas station.

He gave officers consent to search his home where they reportedly found the torn lottery ticket and a straw in the living room.

According to Metro police, a sample of the child’s blood tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Babiry was booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangerment of a child under 8 years old.