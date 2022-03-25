NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of hitting another man in the head with a plate over marijuana was charged Thursday.

According to a warrant, the victim and his girlfriend went to a party at a home on Keeley Drive. The next morning, Derrick Archibald, 24, reportedly accused the victim of stealing marijuana from him. Officers said the victim then let Archibald search him.

Derrick Archibald (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When the victim then sat down to play video games, the warrant said Archibald then came over and hit the victim in the head with a plate. The victim allegedly suffered from a large laceration to his right cheek and forehead.

When officers arrived, police said Archibald refused to answer any questions and he was then taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault.