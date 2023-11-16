NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 58-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault after police said he beat a man with his own medical walker.

According to arrest documents, the attack happened on Aug. 31 after an argument on Garrison Drive.

The victim told officers Andre Henderson works for his landlord and would often come inside the home without knocking. After confronting him about this unwanted entry, the victim said Henderson took the victim’s walker from him and hit him with it multiple times.

He also punched the victim and pushed him to the floor, according to an arrest report.

The victim was treated for multiple injuries to his arm.

Henderson was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.