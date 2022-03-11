NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a Nashville man who was in possession of guns and suspected fentanyl.

The TBI says agents received information about a man who had fentanyl for resale. On Thursday, agents executed a search warrant at a home on Smith Springs Road in Nashville where they discovered over 150 grams of suspected fentanyl powder for resale. Agents also found multiple firearms near the narcotics.

Alvaro Ochoa, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent – fentanyl or derivative, and one count of possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

Metro police officers helped take Ochoa to the Davidson County Jail where he was booked with a bond of $85,000.