NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is behind bars facing child pornography charges after a cyber tip about explicit images of minors on his Discord server.

According to the affidavit, Discord reported the tip that an account possessed several sexual videos of minors. Investigators traced that account back to Garrett Shields, 28, of Nashville, through search warrants submitted to both Discord and Google. Authorities subsequently found more than 100 videos of sexual abuse of children on the account.

He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the arrest affidavit. He was booked into the Metro Jail on a $65,00 bond.