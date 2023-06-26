WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRN/WMBB) — A Nashville man was among two people who died following drowning incidents in Walton County Beaches in less than three days, deputies said.

On Saturday afternoon, Walton County deputies and SWFD safety units were called to Scenic Gulf Drive after a 911 caller reported multiple people struggling in the water.

First responders immediately entered the water and pulled two men and a teenager out and provided CPR before the victims were taken to a local hospital.

One of the men, a 58-year-old from Nashville was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

According to a news release by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, South Walton Fire District also transported a man in critical condition after a water rescue in Blue Mountain Beach.

Bystanders pulled the unresponsive male from the water and lifeguards began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the 65-year-old man from Coppell, Texas died.

Both incidents occurred while double red flags were flying.

“Our agencies continue to educate those visiting our beaches on the dangers of the Gulf and its unforgiving nature,” deputies said. “We encourage those who plan to take a trip to the beach to swim near a lifeguard and know how to break the grip of a rip current. If you cannot swim, stay out of the water. The choice to enter the water under any circumstance that risks the lives of you or your loved ones, also puts the lives of our first responders in jeopardy. Know the flag system and respect it.”