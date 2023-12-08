NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the World Health Organization, between 8% and 38% of health workers experience physical violence at some point in their careers. That would appear to be the case back in August, when a Nashville man reportedly attacked a nurse with a pen.

On Aug. 19, the Metro Nashville Police Department said a man grabbed a pen from a nurse’s pocket and started using it as a weapon while inside TriStar Summit Medical Center.

Authorities said the man — identified as 33-year-old Oren Kirk — pulled the nurse’s hair back and tried to push that pen into the nurse’s eye socket.

According to the arrest document, other hospital staff quickly intervened and were able to prevent serious damage to the nurse’s eye, but she still ended up with a cut under her left eye.

Police said there is a hospital video that clearly shows Kirk taking the pen and then attacking the nurse with it.

Despite the alleged attack happening in mid-August, Kirk wasn’t taken into custody until Thursday, Dec. 7, per court records. No explanation has been offered for the time between the incident and the arrest.

Authorities said Kirk lives in the Whites Creek community. News 2 went to the home to try to get a comment, but nobody answered the door.

As of this writing, Kirk is still being held in the Metro Jail with a $35,000 bond for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials. He is due back in court on Monday, Dec. 11.

News 2 has repeatedly reached out to TriStar Summit Medical Center for a statement about the August incident. So far, we have received nothing.

News 2 also checked Metro Criminal Court records, which show Kirk’s only other arrest was 10 years ago for a misdemeanor open container charge.