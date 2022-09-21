NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville man was taken into custody Wednesday, accused of attacking multiple women this year.

Curtis Brooks, 40, is facing charges for the attacks that occurred on April 30 and August 13.

In the first incident, Brooks is said to have followed a 23-year-old woman from a 17th Avenue South parking garage into a building before reaching up her dress, groping her and fleeing.

In the most recent incident, Brooks allegedly followed a 29-year-old woman to her car parked in the 1700 block of Broadway. Brooks then appeared at the woman’s open door, attempted to pull her out of her car and demanded sex. He also brandished a gun and threatened to shoot her.

Brooks is said to have groped the woman before letting her go, but he grabbed her purse before fleeing the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, a black Ford Flex was identified as the suspect’s vehicle in both instances. That same vehicle was spotted earlier this week downtown.

An officer spoke with the driver of that vehicle, Brooks, and relayed his information to a detective working the attack cases.

Brooks was later identified as the suspect by one of the victims through a photo lineup.

The man was arrested Wednesday at his home on Riverside Drive.

He is facing a long list of charges, including:

Attempted aggravated rape

Aggravated sexual battery

Aggravated robbery

Auto burglary

Sexual battery

Brooks has been jailed on a $170,000 bond.