NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday, Mayor John Cooper is set to address the mental health stigma with those ‘across the pond,’ as part of Mental Health Awareness month.

Mayor Cooper is teaming up for a global project uniting Nashville and Liverpool to support musicians and songwriters, and help them overcome the stigma of mental health. The Road to Nashville – Liverpool International Song Contest 2022 is a seven-month project, which highlights original material from songwriters and musicians. It is said to be a way for both cities to support those who are fighting mental illness.

Monday’s news conference will also be the first time in history the mayors of the biggest music cities in the world will work together toward a common purpose.

As a supporter of mental health awareness, last month, Mayor Cooper announced a “first-of-its-kind” investment of $600,000 in mental health services for the Davidson County court system. It was aimed at connecting individuals who commit non-violent, low-level offenses with mental health resources.