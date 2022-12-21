NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ahead of the expected winter weather over the holiday weekend, Nashville leaders ranging from the Mayor to the Police Chief to the head of the Nashville Department of Transportation warned residents to take the forecasted freezing conditions seriously.

“The National Weather Center has been advising that wind chills will be well below zero degrees from Friday morning until Sunday morning and those are dangerous temperatures,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “Our Metro agencies are on alert and we are working together to address this challenge of extra cold weather in the next few days.”

Metro Police Chief John Drake said officers on MNPD’s Quality of Life teams are working to check in on and help transition people who are unhoused into shelters to protect them from the elements.

Emergency shelters will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and stay open through the holiday weekend.

“We know this cold weather is coming through and if you know someone who is elderly or vulnerable please check on that person,” he said.

Chief Drake also advised people to not leave their cars unattended even if they are waiting for them to heat up before continuing on with their day.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Nashville Department of Transportation Director Diana Alarcon said her team has been preparing priority stretches of road for the winter weather but advises people to stay off the roads if the conditions get really wet.

“If the precipitation comes in as freezing rain or snow, then the brine will be helpful in keeping the roads warm,” Alarcon explained. “If most of the precipitation comes in as rain, then the brine will mostly be washed away.”

Other emergency officials urged people to prepare by making sure they have at least half a tank of gas, buying extra batteries if needed, keeping generators outside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and having all medications on hand.

All agencies also stressed that they are in constant contact with each other and they have staff on standby if needed.