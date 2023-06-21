NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a call for service that has happened more than 100 times in two months, and residents are now demanding action.

On Wednesday, a ‘Public Safety” Emergency meeting was held to give Metro police a chance to share what’s being done to curb violence along Buchanan Street.

“I know you guys are concerned; I know the issues are real, so don’t put that past us. The issues are far real and we understand that,” said Metro Councilman Brandon Taylor.

It was an open and honest conversation about what is really happening in North Nashville.

“We have people who are driving into our neighborhood and selling their poison to our residents and we want that to stop,” said Thomas Dodson, who has been leading the charge for change.

“Prostitution, loitering, disorderly conduct, robberies, assaults, are all linked to the rampant drug use in that area,” explained Cmdr. Anthony McClain.

On Wednesday night, many neighbors expressed how they have reached their breaking point after Ring surveillance showed gunshots ringing as loud as fireworks. The video was captured by Dodson who didn’t attend the community meeting, but said he hopes actions are being taken to end those kinds of incidents.

“We want to see tangible results, boots on the ground, changes happening, that’s what we want to see coming out of meetings like this,” Dodson explained.

Over the past year, North Precinct officers have been called to Buchanon Street 1,483 times. More than half of those were due to police conducting extra patrols.

“That’s quite a bit of resources dedicated to this particular area, and so I’ve seen improvement over the years, over the past several months, but we still have a long way to go,” McClain said.

McClain revealed 1618 and 1613 Buchanan Street are among their top 10 locations for arrests.

“So what it shows us is despite not having as many calls as other locations, we are still responding to this area and we’re making arrests,” said McClain.

Another problem Metro police are pointing to is the number of guns being stolen from cars and then being used to commit crimes.

“We’ve had 35 guns stolen out of vehicles; now we’ve been hitting it hard every night, especially on weekends, Thursdays through Sundays, to try to mitigate that,” McClain explained.

Metro police are encouraging residents to work together to find solutions that don’t also have to involve law enforcement, even creating a community group to talk about issues and work together can make a huge difference.