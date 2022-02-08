NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – City leaders have joined the Be SMART campaign launched to raise awareness that secure gun storage can save children’s lives.

According to the campaign, 5.4 million American children live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked. Be SMART emphasizes that it’s an adult’s responsibility to keep kids from accessing guns.

Davidson County District Attorney General Glen Funk says that also means not leaving guns in cars. “I’ve had to meet with mothers of young people who were shot by their friends by accident and how did their friend have a gun? Well, it was a stolen gun that was taken from an auto burglary. All that can be prevented if people just take gun possession seriously and make sure that any firearms are locked up safely and securely.”

According to the campaign, gun sales increased 64% in 2020, and with kids spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic the risks of gun violence have grown making it even more important that firearms are stored securely.

More than 1800 guns were reported stolen in 2021 with 70% of those being taken from vehicles, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.