NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper, District 10 Metro Councilman Zach Young, and the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the launch of the city’s new, online neighborhood improvement tracker which allows people to keep up with the progress of Davidson County’s 800 different infrastructure projects.

The tracker lists the project’s purpose, what agency will work on it, the progress, and how much it costs.

“The digital age can help make life better, and this is something that otherwise would have taken a whole lot of phone calls, a whole lot of work, to what’s going on in my neighborhood, and in one place you can go and track progress of what’s going on in your neighborhood,” Cooper said.

Cooper told reporters Wednesday the tracker is also one way the city is working to be more transparent with its citizens by showing how taxpayer money is being used to solve the infrastructure problems.

The city announced the news at an NDOT work site on Brick Church Pike in between White’s Creek and Joelton where crews are repairing an old culvert—which is vital in managing stormwater and preventing flooding.

“Folks here often feel neglected and like all the Metro resources are going to other neighborhoods, perhaps neighborhoods closer to downtown, but not anymore,” Cooper said. “Most people don’t think that much about culverts until they don’t work, but if they’re not properly maintained it does mean severe flooding, pavement failure, and road closures which we are starting to see here.”

Councilman Zach Young said he’s happy to see the work being done. “It tickles my heart to see [the pipes] being taken up and being replaced, whether it’s with a concrete box or just getting rid of the metal,” the District 10 representative said. “I think a lot of these were probably installed around the same time 30 to 40 years ago, and a lot of them are starting to deteriorate over time, and we’re having failures on a lot of our rural roads.”

Jason Snider just moved to the area so he hasn’t noticed the flooding issues people have complained about as much as he has something else—the road closures from crews working to fix the problems.

“We had learned the ways to get to various places, and now we’ve had to learn new routes to get to places, but [that’s the] only inconvenience,” Snider said.

Cooper said Davidson County currently has 800 infrastructure projects happening throughout the city, which altogether cost $3.3 billion.

To view the neighborhood improvement tracker, click here.