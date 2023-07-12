NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On the Fourth of July, seven people allegedly opened fire on a man in Nashville’s Bordeaux neighborhood. Within a week of the deadly shooting, police announced two teenagers had been taken into custody, raising concerns about juvenile crime.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 27-year-old Christopher L. Harris was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle, located in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike, on Tuesday, July 4.

Two days later, authorities said 16-year-old Jaden Wright was approached for being out past curfew, but when officers opened his backpack, they found a nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. He was reportedly charged with criminal homicide in connection with Harris’ death.

Then, on Tuesday, July 11, officials announced 17-year-old Erion Nesbitt was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and unlawful gun possession stemming from the deadly shooting.

However, police are still trying to track down the other five suspects accused of shooting at Harris.

Finding ways to help a child lead a positive life is a goal Marcel Hernandez — the founder of a local nonprofit, Be About Change — takes personally. For years, he and his organization have not only worked to mentor and guide kids into productive lives, but also tried to understand why they make bad decisions.

“When it comes to juvenile crime, we’ve found it’s often a constellation of factors,” Hernandez said. “Sometimes it’s just the simple impulsivity of youth, the thing where we’ve all been there. We use poor judgement, especially when we are influenced by our peer group.”

Hernandez also mentioned home life, poverty, and education are pushing kids to go in the wrong direction.

For decades, Judge Sheila Calloway has worked to protect and advocate for juvenile justice. She said juvenile crime is down overall, but it’s important to help kids overcome past traumas that could lead to trouble.

“When you look at the rate of arrests for youth who have committed serious offenses, over the years that number really has declined. Particularly if you look at from 2013 down to now, that number has declined tremendously,” Calloway said.

She added that living in an abusive home, having a parent with mental health issues, or having an incarcerated parent can also affect a child’s brain development, which can contribute to making bad decisions.

“Our brains don’t fully develop until we’re about 25, and so you add on a child’s brain is not developed, and they’re not able to really make the best decisions,” Calloway told News 2. “When you add on to that their adverse child experiences, it is a recipe for trouble.”

Both Calloway and Hernandez encourage the community to develop a village mindset, where we all step up to provide the right influence for a child.

If you know anything about Harris’ death, which remains under investigation, you asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.