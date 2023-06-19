NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This year will mark the first time the state of Tennessee officially recognizes Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

Legislation passed earlier this year by the Tennessee General Assembly moved the holiday from a day of special observance to a paid holiday, giving state employees a paid day off this summer. The day has been a federal holiday since 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

This year, Juneteenth falls on a Monday. On that day, state offices, government offices and banks will be among the businesses closed for the holiday. Additionally, local businesses may also choose to recognize the day by giving their employees the day off or offering certain specials.

In Nashville, Metro offices will be closed.

If you’re looking to celebrate Juneteenth, here are some places you can go:

2023 JUNETEENTH615 Celebration at Fort Negley Park

Juneteenth615 powered by FELLAVISION and AFRICAN AMERICAN CULTURAL ALLIANCE (AACA), will commemorate Juneteenth at Fort Negley Park from 5-10:30 p.m. Food trucks will be available for food purchases. A proclamation ceremony will be held, and there will be a family/community gathering with drinks, performance art and history. For more information visit Juneteenth615.com.

National Museum of African American Music

Join the museum for the Juneteeth and Community Day Celebration with free admission. In addition to touring the museum, guests can attend different workshups such as “Freedom through Innovation,” “Kenya Rayme’s Freedom through Spiritual Healing Class” and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. The museum is located at 510 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.

The Hermitage

The home of President Andre Jackson will commemorate Juneteenth with a lineup of special presentations from staff. At 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Historic Garden Manager Kimberly Cooper will host a talk about the 19th-century Foodways Garden.

Vice President of Collections Pamela Miner will speak about occupations held by emancipated slaves through archaeological objects found at The Hermitage at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Finally, Lead Interpreter Kira Sanscrainte will lead a talk about Alfred, a slave at The Hermitage, as well as his legacy and the cabin he lived in on the property at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit The Hermitage website.

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Limmie Pulliam will be in recital at 8 p.m. Monday, June 19, with pianist Mark Markham, bringing an evening of spirituals on Juneteenth. Tickets for “Make Them Hear You: A Spiritual Journey” start at $29 through the Schermerhorn Symphony Center website.