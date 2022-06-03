NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is now an official “Fast-Track City,” joining dozens of cities across the world in an international movement to combat the HIV and AIDS virus.

A special signing ceremony was held Friday, making the pledge to the Paris Declaration 4.0 official.

“Our city can play a role in curbing this global rate of new HIV infection and AIDS-related deaths,” said Mayor John Cooper. “HIV is no longer a death sentence because of remarkable advancements in medicine and technology, and I remain enormously hopeful that there is more progress to be made fighting these diseases.”

The goal is to raise awareness, provide treatment and reach 95% attainment of undetectable viral load by 2030.