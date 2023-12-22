NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the nation’s hottest job markets in history is cooling down, according to labor experts, but researchers with Nashville’s Chamber of Commerce say job applicants still have some leverage in Music City.

A Zip Recruiter study found that due to dwindling job openings, fewer employees are haggling over salaries or receiving sign-on bonuses compared to a year or two ago. In addition, 65% of job seekers felt financial pressure to accept the first offer they received, according to the study.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), for every job opening in the U.S., 0.7 people are unemployed.

However, in Nashville, for every 1.7 job openings, around one person is unemployed, which has stabilized within the past couple of years, but still doesn’t compare to the national trend.

“I don’t know if I would say it’s now an employer-driven market, but it’s coming into a more balanced kind of market right now,” Bishoy Mikhail, vice president of research for the National Chamber of Commerce said.

Mikhail told News 2 that, due to Nashville’s diverse economy, there are many job openings in a variety of fields.

“We see it in healthcare with nurses, we see it in the tech space with certain types of computer software positions that are in demand, and we also see it in the hospitality space,” Mikhail said.

Not only are there options, but according to the BLS, Nashvillian’s wages have increased. The BLS found in Music City, the annual median wage increased by 12.8% from 2021 to 2022, making it fifth in the nation for the largest increase in annual median wage.

In addition, Nashville workers’ median household income increased by 10.1% from 2021 to 2022, according to the U.S. Census. Mikhail said that speaks to the kinds of jobs Nashville has to offer.

“Whenever you see an area that has high job growth, but the wage growth is stagnant, that’s kind of indicative of the type of jobs, the quality of jobs that are coming,” Mikhail said. “I think when you see a place like Nashville that has high wage and high job growth, it’s a testament to the quality of jobs that are coming.”