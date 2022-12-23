NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Arctic temperatures have affected more than just roads in Middle Tennessee.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) has dealt with many flight delays and cancelations, as well as a baggage system malfunction.

Inside the airport, officials spoke on the loud speaker about the cold temperatures causing frostbite for baggage handlers.

The airport issued this statement on the baggage system malfunction:

“Nashville International Airport® is working diligently through extreme winter weather to provide passengers with the BNA experience while maintaining a safe environment for all. Our Airport Operations team monitors the weather nationwide, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and has implemented our Snow and Ice Control plan for winter weather conditions. Last night, we experienced severe and rare weather conditions in the Middle Tennessee area. Single digit temperatures and harsh weather conditions have unfortunately caused part of our baggage handling system to malfunction. Our team is working diligently with TSA to get bags to passengers as soon as possible to avoid disruptions. We thank you in advance for your patience.“

On the flight board were several cancelations and delays for fights across the United States. Throughout BNA, News 2 found several passengers that have spent hours and even a day waiting for flights to their destinations.

“I have been here for six hours because my flight was canceled three times,” Simone Bastain said. “This is making me a little nervous about seeing my family.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the majority of airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as it has seats. Also, they say you are entitled to a full refund, even if you bought non-refundable tickets. You’re also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras.

