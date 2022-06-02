NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport (BNA) is celebrating a record 840,258 passengers going through its checkpoint in May. This is a number that they expect to grow in the coming months.

Nashville’s title of “Music City” has helped the city become a premier destination. Along with the growth in hotels, restaurants and attractions, the tourism industry is growing.

One of the busiest tourist attractions in the city is located on Lower Broadway, where there is a long string of iconic bars. News 2 asked several tourists what made them want to visit Nashville.

“I love country music and to be able to go from bar to bar and hear different bands is great,” Karrie Navigato said.

“I’m just ready to take some shots,” Lauren Muscarnera said. “If you want to hear good music and just have a good time come to Nashville.”

Nashville International has 98 flights a day, with seven of those flights international. They are currently under expansion, which will help with the continued growth.

