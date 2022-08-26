NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Summer travel season is in full swing, as Nashville International Airport (BNA) is reporting a rise in travelers.

Both arriving and departing passengers spoke about their excitement to travel. The pandemic caused many trip cancellations and they believe things are finally getting back to normal.

“We actually came from Panama City, Florida, which is only an hour away,” Hannah Felix says. “I’m turning 24 today so we’re very excited to visit Nashville for the first time.”

Felix has a goal of riding a mechanical bull during her time in Nashville. She says she had a smooth flight.

Some passengers were worried about the end of the federal air travel mask mandate. They wore their masks but since we are still in a pandemic, they were worried about the chance to catch COVID-19.

Other passengers say even during the height of the pandemic, they never stopped traveling. They are excited to see more people at the airport but did mention TSA lines are becoming more crowded.

Bridal parties are popular and there were several groups of people ready to party in Nashville.